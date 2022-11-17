Man who made a 'poor decision' to assault someone on a night out fined hundreds of dollars

A MAN who got into a physical altercation with someone during a night out has been fined $600.
Janik Mackay, 25, of Blaxland Drive, Llanarth, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to common assault on November 9 this year.
According to court documents, Mackay and the victim were having a conversation in the main bar area of the Oxford Hotel at 2am on October 30 this year.
Due to frustrations regarding the topic of conversation, Mackay pushed the victim to the right-side ear area as two witnesses intervened.
All involved parties spilled onto Piper Street where several people known to the victim approached Mackay. The court heard at least two people struck Mackay.
As police arrived, they saw an Oxford Hotel security guard take hold of Mackay, who was later arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he admitted to pushing the victim after feeling upset by the conversation.
During sentencing, Mackay's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Ms Alamyar described her client as "a pro social member of the community who made a poor decision".
Mackay was convicted of the charge.
