Western Advocate
Court

Janik Mackay convicted in Bathurst Local Court for common assault

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who made a 'poor decision' to assault someone on a night out fined hundreds of dollars

A MAN who got into a physical altercation with someone during a night out has been fined $600.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.