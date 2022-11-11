Man who 'didn't know' he needed a licence to use a motorised scooter on road cops fine

USING an electronic scooter on a trip into the Bathurst CBD has cost a man $1,050 after he was caught by police on a motorised vehicle without a licence or registration.
Simon Maxwell Hearne, 33, of View Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty to a string of charges in Bathurst Local Court on November 2, which included:
Police said they were conducting mobile patrols on Sydney Road in Kelso when they saw a blue motorised scooter travelling on a cycle path towards Lions Club Drive about 2.30pm on September 18 this year, court documents indicate.
As police passed the scooter - being driven by Hearne - they noticed it was electronic.
A short time later, police said they stopped Hearne approximately 100 metres east of Lions Club Drive, and further inspected the motorised scooter that had an engine capacity of 400 watts and the ability to travel at 25 kilometres per hour.
Police questioned Hearne - whose licence expired on May 20 in 2011 - on the power output of the vehicle and said "I didn't know that didn't comply. It's only 400 watts".
Hearne was told by police not to ride the scooter as it was deemed a motor vehicle and he was unlicenced.
During sentencing, a self-represented Hearne told the court he "wasn't aware" he was in breach of the law and was "just going to town".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Hearne.
