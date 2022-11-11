Western Advocate
Simon Maxwell Hearne convicted in Bathurst Local Court after using a motorised scooter without a licence or registration on trip into town

November 11 2022 - 2:00pm
Man who 'didn't know' he needed a licence to use a motorised scooter on road cops fine

USING an electronic scooter on a trip into the Bathurst CBD has cost a man $1,050 after he was caught by police on a motorised vehicle without a licence or registration.

