Western Advocate
Court

John Heward of Rocket Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for driving while never licenced

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who took a car for a test drive and crashed into another vehicle wasn't licenced, court hears

A COURT has heard a man who crashed into a stationary car while taking a vehicle on a test drive was behind the wheel without a licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.