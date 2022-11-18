Man who took a car for a test drive and crashed into another vehicle wasn't licenced, court hears

A COURT has heard a man who crashed into a stationary car while taking a vehicle on a test drive was behind the wheel without a licence.
John Heward, 64, of Rocket Street, Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 9 for driving while never licenced.
According to court documents, Heward - who was also referred to as Peter John Heward in one court document - was driving a Mitsubishi Magna 2004 on Stewart Street in Bathurst about 10.30am on September 23 this year.
A Mazda CX-30 was stationary behind two vehicles in the centre lane waiting for traffic lights at the Stewart Street and Keppel Street intersection when Heward failed to stop and crashed into the car.
Heward turned left onto Keppel Street and gave the other driver minimal details, which included his name, number, address and offered $50 for the damage to the rear panel.
The court heard Heward and the owner of the Mitsubishi Magna went to Bathurst Police Station, where it was confirmed Heward was behind the wheel at the time of the offence and was test driving the vehicle.
Heward told police he didn't have a licence and was going to attempt to get his learner's in a few weeks time.
A police check in the Roads and Maritime database revealed Heward once held a Queensland driver's licence and also a NSW licence under a different name, which was cancelled in 1995.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Heward proven and fined him $600.
