Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst records its wettest 24-hour period in 25 years as region smashed by mass road closures.

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST has endured its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with the region hit by mass road closures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.