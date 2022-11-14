BATHURST has endured its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with the region hit by mass road closures.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst received 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning.
Bathurst hasn't had that much rainfall in a 24-hour period since February 1997, with 92mm recorded in a single day.
Weatherzone meteorologist Steph Spackman said the most rain came in a three-hour period over the course of Sunday evening and Monday morning.
"The rain really started after 11pm and it was probably at its heaviest at 11pm to about 1am," she said.
Ms Spackman said moisture from the tropics has led to heavy rainfall across NSW.
"That has been bringing a lot of moisture from the tropics. That means we've had a lot of water in the atmosphere and it's been warm," she said.
READ MORE:
"Warm air holds more water and because you've got this system coming through, a lot of water and it was very unstable, it makes great conditions for significant storms and rain.
"It's not over yet, it's definitely cracking on through northern parts of NSW at the moment."
The Central West of NSW has been smashed by rainfall in the past months, with places such as Forbes coping the force, with major flooding.
Bathurst hasn't been immune to flooding either, but on a much smaller scale compared to its neighbouring centres.
Ms Spackman said consistent rainfall is likely until the end of February due to La Nina predictions.
"With La Nina continuing and these systems forming as they are, there is still a lot of potential for that tropical moisture to combine with the inland troughs that normally form over inland NSW during the spring and the summer," she said.
"Those conditions are expected to continue to at least February, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's La Lina outlook."
The Macquarie River has peaked at major flooding, with the height well over six metres by 11am on Monday morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.