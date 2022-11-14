Western Advocate
Bathurst goes down to Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League, team chases new date for Parkes clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Andrew Brown top scored for Bathurst in defeat. Picture by Phil Blatch.

BATHURST'S Western Zone Premier League cricket grand final hopes remain alive despite a two wicket defeat to Dubbo at George Park 1 on Saturday.

