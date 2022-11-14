BATHURST'S Western Zone Premier League cricket grand final hopes remain alive despite a two wicket defeat to Dubbo at George Park 1 on Saturday.
A valiant effort with the ball from Bathurst's Jacob Ryan (5-21 from 10 overs) made Dubbo's pursuit of 123 a tough affair but the visitors reach the total within 35 overs.
Bathurst were then due to face Parkes on Sunday away at Spicer Oval, where they had a chance to jump Orange into second place on the ladder, but the match was washed out.
Both teams are now working together to find a new date for the match to be played before the grand final is due to take place on January 29.
When that game takes place Bathurst will be hoping to produce a more disciplined game with the bat than what they showed on Saturday against Dubbo.
Bathurst won the toss and elected to bat.
They got off to a solid start thanks to Andrew Brown (41) and Bailey Brien (31), but the latter's dismissal triggered a middle order stumble for the hosts.
Number eight batter Derryn Clayton (18) would be the only other Bathurst player to reach double figures as the rest of the order struggled to get anything going against strong bowling efforts from Ben Knaggs (4-28) and Marty Jeffrey (3-20).
The team were all out for 123 in 35 overs.
Bathurst put up a strong resistance in the field, led by Ryan's brilliant efforts, and Dubbo struggled to put together any significant partnerships.
However, Tom Barber (32), Edward Murray (28 not out) and Mat Skinner (16 not out) provided the composure with the bat that Dubbo needed to get the job done.
Ryan said the Dubbo defeat was a great showcase of his side's capabilities in the field, but not so much with the bat.
"It's a hard result to take. I'm proud of our fightback but the disappointing thing was how we found ourselves in that position," he said.
"The wicket was doing a little bit, but at the same time we just weren't disciplined enough with the bat. We should always be batting the 50 overs out, so to fall well short of that is very disappointing.
"The beautiful part was that everyone rallied in the field and the fightback with the ball gave us a chance. Credit to Dubbo, who bowled well and bowled to the conditions.
"It was great to see Jacob do really well with the ball and everyone getting around him. Dubbo have some aggressive bats so to come through, at first change, against the lineup and take a five-for is amazing.
"He did a fantastic job. And for a young fella he's so disciplined with the ball."
Orange claimed a bonus point victory over Parkes on Saturday to give themselves a one-point buffer over Bathurst on the ladder heading into Sunday's games.
Dubbo accounted for Orange in their shortened meeting on Sunday, under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, which has kept Bathurst's grand final hopes alive.
"We've elected to postpone that game to see if we can play it at a later point. Hopefully we can find a happy balance that works for both teams that doesn't affect other cricket and comes before the final," Ryan said.
"Orange's bonus point win over Parkes on Saturday has put us in a position where we need to try and play this game. We still have a chance because Dubbo beat Orange on Sunday.
"If we set a new date and it washes out again then we will share the points but if it goes ahead then it becomes a must-win game for us.
"You want to try and play as much cricket as you can, and Parkes have been really good to us in moving a game last year so we'd like to return the favour."
