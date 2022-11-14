Stock losses could be up to $50,000 for Bedwells after flood waters ravage store

FLOODWATERS have damaged more than $50,000 worth of stock at Bedwells Feed Barn.
It was early on Monday morning when owner Anthony Frisby was informed by neighbour that floodwaters had spilled into his Vale Road business.
It took him some time to get to Bedwells, as he was stuck at his home at The Lagoon, but the damage had already been done.
Mr Frisby said moisture is likely to damage stock that wasn't directly exposed to floodwaters.
"All the stuff on the floor is buggered," he said.
"The stuff on the pallets, the bottom layer will be eventually buggered. It didn't get to the bottom layer but it just got to the top of the wooden pallet."
Mr Frisby said he was blown away by the amount of water that came through his shop.
"There wasn't much you could do but move the hay bales and all that kind of stuff to help move the water. There's no much else you can bloody do," he said.
"I reckon just out the back in what we call the bagging-up shed, I reckon there might be $50,000 [we've lost] there.
"It was just unbelievable the water coming through."
Mr Frisby said he's been extremely grateful for the support he's received on Monday.
"The Boys from the Bush came down and gave us a hand," he said.
"We've been pretty lucky, with a few other fellas coming down to give us a hand and got her up and going.
"I've been pretty lucky, with heaps of help.
"It's not a worry now, it's the days to come and what we lose that'll be the worry. You think it'll be alright but you'll pick it up and it'll be hard and mouldy."
While the damage is far from ideal, Mr Frisby said it could've been a lot worse.
"The main thing is, we've got it all cleaned up. When I say cleaned up but it's still a bit of a mess. She's not too bad. It could've been bad."
"She's a bit of a disaster."
Water had been cleared out of the shop by Monday afternoon.
