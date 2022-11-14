BATHURST will be strongly represented in Central West sides at the upcoming Cricket NSW Country Youth Championships, with 18 players selected across the three squads.
Next month's carnival will bring together the top under 13s, 14s and 15s country cricketers together at Dubbo and Wellington for a range of 40 over and Twenty20 contests.
The biggest Bathurst contingent can be found in the under 13s side, where seven players from the city are looking to represent their region with pride at the state level.
One of them, Lochlan Shoemark, returns for a second crack at the tournament while fellow Bathurst players Ned Anderson, Max Clements, Will Clements, Buster Goninan, Beau Larnach and Salman Wally also line up.
Clint Bryant returns to once again co-coach the 13s side, alongside Josh Willcox.
He said the Youth Championships are an interesting challenge for the youngest age group, not just because of the high standard but for a multitude of reasons.
"We've got more than half of the team from Bathurst, which is pretty good," he said.
"The good thing about the 13s is that they're interested and they're keen to keen. The tough thing is that locally they might be playing on a 20 metre pitch but the Youth Champs are on 18m pitches.
"You've also got a lot of different rules around field placements. For the captain and the coaches it's hard work."
The Central West 13s will hope to make a bigger impact at this season's tournament after their
Bryant said there won't be any major expectations on the young Central West squad, as the focus stays on participation and enjoyment.
"It'll be interesting to see how we go because sometimes you can be very competitive while sometimes there's one team who can just blow everyone out of the water," he said.
"ACT are always strong because they get to train together a lot. We've had two training sessions and we'll have another one coming up this Sunday. That's about the only time we get to see each other.
"We've got three kids who played in the side last year - Lochie Shoemark, Ben Brazier and Ollie Garard - so we'll be falling back on those kids a lot for their experience.
"The whole weekend revolves around having fun and everyone getting a go. We try to have as much fun as we can and we don't make it too stressful. They'll be backing up every day too, so for 13-year-olds that's a big challenge."
The three Central West team will actually play two games before the carnival itself starts on December 19.
The under 13s will face the ACT Barons on November 27 and then regional rivals Western Plains Outlaws on December 11 before they play five games across the December 19-22 carnival.
In the under 14s Bathurst will be represented by Jayden Braiser, Grayson Jacobsen, Riley Larnach, Callum Munns and Flynn Waddell while in the under 15s Blayde Burke, Gilby Glawson, Liam King, Will Moorhead, Cooper Stephen and Ali Wally made the side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.