ROADS across the Bathurst region have sustained significant damage as a result of flooding overnight.
Bathurst Regional Council posted a series of photos to social media on Monday afternoon, showing the extend of the damage to some of the roads and bridges.
While there are plans to repair the damage, council has advised that it will take time as some of the roads cannot be accessed due to flooding.
"As a result of the heavy rainfall over night, many local roads have become severely damaged," council said in a Facebook post.
"... Council is continuing to undertake road inspections, however there are some section that we cannot get to due to the closures.
"Repairs will be prioritised once we can access the road network."
The damage reinforces the message to motorists not to drive through floodwaters, as you never know what might be below the surface.
"Please don't drive through flood waters as the damage under the water is often unknown," council said.
Bathurst State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have also pleaded to the community to "stay sensible" amidst widespread flooding across the region.
"If it's flooded, forget it," a spokesperson said.
"We really need the community to stay sensible so we can reach out to the people most in need."
SES volunteers have had to conduct more than 100 flood rescues overnight in Eugowra, some of those resulting from people who drove through floodwaters.
Another SES spokesperson, David Rankine, said people are not only putting their own lives at risk, but the lives of the emergency services crews who have to attempt to rescue them.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
