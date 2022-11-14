Western Advocate
Bathurst roads 'severely damaged' as a result of floods

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 3:45pm
The damage on Tarana Road following flooding. Picture via Bathurst Regional Council Facebook page

ROADS across the Bathurst region have sustained significant damage as a result of flooding overnight.

