COLIN and Dorothy Glazebrook have seen multiple floods during their time living at The Lagoon, and yesterday's event was one of the worst.
Mr Glazebrook has lived at The Lagoon for 88 years and his wife made the move to the area, located about 15 kilometres out of Bathurst, over 60 years ago.
The couple said they have been there for a lot of floods and the weather event on Monday, November 14, was one of the worst.
"It was scary, it came up quick," Mrs Glazebrook said.
"There's a fellow who owns a lucerne paddock down the bottom and he's just done a lot of fencing down there, I feel really sorry for him because a lot of it's gone."
The water level was about 20 metres from the house, Mr Glazebrook estimated, but luckily for the couple the water only took out a few fences.
Their paddock that backs onto O'Connell Plains Road went under and so did their horse training track, but other than that no major damage was done.
Mr Glazebrook said they were lucky.
"We've been terribly lucky here because if we get a flood and it lasts 24 hours or so, then it's just gone. It comes up quick and it goes down quick," he said.
"I've been expecting it for some time actually. Because I reckon we've been lucky here that we hadn't had a heavy storm and I said the first time we get a storm up the top we're going to get a flood.
"We had 75 millimetres here but they'd had over 100 up further."
The couple said they can only recall one flood that was worse.
They remember the water coming down the creek that runs off Campbells River in a big wave, almost like a mini tsunami.
The water took out the old wooden bridge that was located along The Lagoon Road, over the creek, and washed it away.
"The water just came down and a little car had just gone over the bridge then next minute the bridge was gone, it took the bridge and it floated down the creek," Mrs Glazebrook said.
"I couldn't believe the force of the water that came down."
"We were watching out the window and the waves that were coming down the creek were as high as the fence posts, I'd never seen anything like it," Mr Glazebrook added.
While most of the flooding at The Lagoon had subsided by Tuesday afternoon, November 15, the damage it caused still remains, including damaged roads, fences and paddocks.
