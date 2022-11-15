Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Watch

The Lagoon residents Colin and Dorothy Glazebrook watched the flood rise

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COLIN and Dorothy Glazebrook have seen multiple floods during their time living at The Lagoon, and yesterday's event was one of the worst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.