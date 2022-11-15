BATHURST has been smashed by flashing flooding and while it's not necessarily great for our region, it has made for some incredible photos.
We've put together a heap of photos our journalists and contributors have taken over the past day.
If you have a photo you'd like to see in the gallery, email bradley.jurd@westernadvocate.com.au.
Flood waters came after Bathurst was flogged by 86.4 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday morning.
PREVIOUS FLOOD STORIES:
The Macquarie River peaked at 6.65 metres on Monday afternoon, but the river level dropped significantly overnight, dropping into the minor flood level of four metres by midday on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.