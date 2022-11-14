By the Bowling Shark
THIS week at the Majellan saw the McIntosh green filled to the brim with a great turnout of social bowlers turning up.
On Wednesday the women played one of the semi-finals of the singles event for the year.
So without any further ado, this is how the week rolled:
Sunday, November 6
Rink 10: Dawn Howarth, Sue Murray and Noel Witney were level on the 10th (8-all) against Des Sanders, Peter Drew and Leonie McGarry.
The teams were locked together again on the 17th (15-all), before Team Witney won on the last end 17-15.
Rink 11: Liz Draper and Ron McGarry had a handy lead by the 12th (23-7) against Ray Miller and Phil Murray.
Team McGarry led from the start and continued to the end of the match in the lead to win 28-20.
Tuesday, November 8
Rink nine: Trevor Sharpham and Ron McGarry were in the box seat against Josh Robinson and Michael Nobes with a 20-2 lead by the 13th.
Team Nobes picked up seven shots on the next end to bring them back into the match, but just fell short losing 24-18.
Rink 10: Garry Cameron, Ted Parker and Geoff Thorne led from the second to the 13th ends against Peter Mathis, Peter Ryan and Noel Witney.
Team Witney took the lead from the 14th and carried the ball to the end to win the match 22-20.
Rink 11: Bill Mackie, Peter Phegan and Terry Burke struggled from the start against John Banning, Steve Glencourse and Darryl Shurmer.
With Team Burke stuck on seven points for five ends, Team Shurmer took the advantage and the lead to win 27-10.
Rink 12: Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and Joshie David dominated the opposition of Jake Shurmer, Peter Hope and Allan Clark.
Team David was out to a 22-4 lead by the 13th and went on to win comfortably 31-10.
Rink 13: Terry Chifley, John Bosson and Kevin Miller were 12-all on the 12th against Bryce Peard, Mick Bourke and Max Elms.
Team Miller extended their lead on the 17th (23-13) and went onto win the match 26-17.
Rink 14: Terry Clark, Rus McPherson and Colin Pickstone were 8-1 in front after seven ends of play against Tony Hopkins, Robert Thomson and Greg Hallett.
With both teams locked at 10-all after 14 ends, it came down to who wanted the win more and Team Pickstone snatched victory, winning 18-15.
Rink 15: Keith Pender and Ian Warren struggled from the start against Ron Hogan and Peter Zylstra.
Team Warren finally made it to double figures after 21 ends. Team Zylstra never looked threatened with a smashing victory, 33-10.
Wednesday, November 9
Rink 10: Semi-final - Robyn Adams and Sue Murray battled it out over 29 ends to find a winner.
Sue Murray had a battle to start with after trailing for the first 14 ends. However, Sue kicked into gear and went onto win the match 27-20.
Rink 11: Beryl Flanagan (swing bowler), Liz Draper and Allan Clark were 9-all after 11 ends against Beryl Flanagan, Merle Stephens and Leonie McGarry.
Team McGarry picked up the pace from there and went onto win the match 20-11.
Rink 12: Maureen Taylor and Peter Zylstra struggled to gain momentum against Betsy Thornberry and Ron McGarry, who were out to a 17-10 lead by the 13th.
Team McGarry went onto win the match 26-12.
Rink 13: Mel Parker (swing bowler), Val Zylstra and Peggy McIntosh trailed from the opening end against Mel Parker, Robyn Stenhouse and Des Sanders.
Team Sanders command the lead and never looked threatened to win easily, 25-12.
Saturday, November 12
Rink nine: John Bosson, Greg Quartly-Scott and Geoff Thorne had a battle to stay in the match against Dick Graham, Max Elms and Tim Pickstone.
It took Team Thorne eight ends to get off one point, with Team Pickstone running away with the match to win 28-16.
Rink 10: Ron Hollebone, Dave Harvey and Ron McGarry were 10 points in front after 13 ends (19-9) against Ron Hogan, Peter Hope and Des Sanders.
Team McGarry wasn't finished there and continued to open the gap up, ending up with a great win, 31-12.
Rink 11: Terry Clark, Andrew Moffatt and Mick McDonald were level pegging on the 10th (11-all) against Phillipe Legall, Greg Hallett and Michael Nobes.
Team McDonald took the lead from there until Team Nobes fought back to take it back and go on to win the match 25-21.
Rink 12: Peter Phegan, Josh Robinson and Trevor Sharpham were out gunned from the start against Ian Warren, Peter Naylor and Noel Witney, who were 11-0 after just three ends.
Team Witney went on to win easily 29-11.
Rink 13: Ted Parker and Mick Sewell were amongst it against Jeff Adams and Allan Clark with level scores on the eighth (6-all) and again on the 11th (8-all).
Team Sewell went out to a 21-8 lead by the 17th and went on to win the match 24-11.
Rink 14: Daryl Shurmer and John Finlay were in trouble from the start against Peter Drew and John Hobson, who were out to a 15-9 lead.
Team Finlay tried to fight back, but left the run too late going down in the end 25-18.
That wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
THIS week, the Division 4 Pennants team is off to Warilla to play in the state finals.
After winning Zone 4, we now face the other 15 zones from across the state.
Social bowls
Wednesday, November 9
IT was great to see more of the women come down to play after such unseasonable weather.
Game one, rink one: Ian Cunningham, Ian Shaw and Bruce Rich beat Norm Hayes, Ken Fulton and Marg Miller 16-14.
Ian's team was ahead in the early stages, leading 8-3 after eight ends. Norm's side came good over the next six ends to take the lead 11-10.
At the 17th end it was all-square on 12-all. Ian's team scored a three which gave them the winning edge.
Game two, rink two: Annette McPherson and Annette Myers had an easy win over John McDonagh and Julie Martello, with a score of 25-15.
After eight ends, the Annettes had won six ends and 11 shots to five.
The gap narrowed to three shots after twelve ends but John and Julie couldn't improve their position after that.
Game three, rink three: Mick Hall, Denis Oxley and Barry McPherson beat Alby Homer, Kevin Miller and Anthony Morrissey 21-15.
Mick's side won the first six ends and eight shots which stood them in good stead for the rest of the game.
After 18 ends they led 21-8, but Alby's team came good in the last three ends, scoring seven shots including a five.
Game four, rink four: Daniel Prasad, Pat Duff and Judy Rodenhuis had an impressive win over the team of Joe Young, Trevor Kellock and John Martin.
Daniel, Pat and Judy were on fire as they reached 24 shots in 11 ends.
Joe, Trevor and John started scoring over the next five ends, putting 13 shots on the scoreboard.
Their run then ended until a single in the 20th end when the game ended with a score of 32-14.
Game five, rink five: Grudge match rematch! After being narrowly beaten by Bob Lindsay, John Fulton and Paul Rodenhuis the previous Saturday, the team of Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and Phil Murray demanded a rematch.
Garry's side led first, 3-0, were then overtaken in the seventh to make it 9-4.
Garry's side continued strongly to lead 18-12 after the 16th end, but Bob's team slipped into the lead 19-18 after 19.
A single for each team had Bob, John and Paul winners once again on 20-19.
Saturday, November 12
Game one, rink 2: Daniel Prasad and Phil Murray defeated Annett McPherson and Judy Rodenhuis 22-16.
Daniel and Phil got a good start with a five in the first end, then a four in the fourth to lead 10-1.
Despite that lead, Annette and Judy fought back to level the score at 12-all after 12 ends.
Daniel and Phil prevailed over the last six ends to end up on 22-16.
Game two, rink three: Joe Young and Arch Ledger beat Brian Burke and John McDonagh 22-13.
Joe and Arch were always in front, the closest Brian and John got was with the score on 18-13 after the 17th end.
The game was called after 19 ends.
Game three, rink four: A practice game of fours saw Norm Hayes, Bryan Bromfield, Ian Schofield and Ian Shaw play against Mick Hall, Nev Townsend, Paul Rodenhuis and Louise Hall.
After seven ends, Norm's side had a one-shot lead at 7-6. This lead increased to 17th, with the score on 24-7 after 15 ends.
It was then that Mick's team swung into action and took all but one of the next six ends, putting on 16 shots to finish up four-down on 27-23.
Game four, rink six: In another practice fours game, Alex Birkens, Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and James Nau combined well to defeat the team of Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Chris Stafford and Barry McPherson.
Alex's side was only two shots in front after eight ends with the score of 7-5.
After 15 ends it was 14-7. Alby's team added nothing, while Alex's team took the last seven ends, adding another nine shots to take the win, 23-7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.