Western Advocate

Reflecting on Dr Mulvey and the legacy of the trophy he donated

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 26 2022 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Buchanan, grandson of Dr Roy Mulvey, Bathurst High debating coach Jess Luchetti, with debaters Oliva Daley, Samuel Blencowe and Thomas Brennan-Newton. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

THE Mulvey Cup is steeped in history and on Wednesday, one of the descendants of the trophy's namesake was unhand at Bathurst High Campus to talk to the most recent winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.