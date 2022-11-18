IF you're a 'gin junkie' then Saturday is your day and the perfect time to purchase your favourite bottle from Bathurst Grange Distillery, with the business donating all profits to flood recovery in the Central West.
Saturday, November 19, is Australian Gin Day, and to mark the occasion the local distillery is donating all profits from gin purchases to the GIVIT charity, to support those who have been affected by the floods.
Bathurst Grange Distillery co-founder Nick Jones said while Australian Gin Day is a fun occasion to showcase their products, the devastation the floods have caused in numerous communities around the Central West can't be ignored.
"It is a day of celebration and to enjoy our award-winning gin. But it is impossible to ignore the challenges small businesses and families have experienced in our community in the past week.
"So all profits from online gin sales this Saturday will be donated to GIVIT to speed up the recovery."
The money raised will go towards purchasing a range of items like food, hardware and general appliances to help flood affected residents in the Central West recover after losing everything.
Mr Jones said they were very lucky to avoid the devastation that so many are experiencing and this is their way of giving back.
"Our distillery was lucky enough to avoid the worst of the floods this week but there was lots of visible damage around us - roads, houses, and paddocks," he said.
"As if rural communities didn't have it hard enough during the drought, now our crops are washed away. We want to help people in need caught up in this disaster."
Purchases can be made online at the Bathurst Grange Distillery website.
