Bathurst Grange Distillery donating profits on Australian Gin Day to flood victims

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 18 2022 - 2:30pm
Bathurst Grange Distillery team Alice Schofield, Sue Jones, Toby Jones and Nick Jones happy to help those in need this Austrlian Gin Day. Picture by Amy Rees

IF you're a 'gin junkie' then Saturday is your day and the perfect time to purchase your favourite bottle from Bathurst Grange Distillery, with the business donating all profits to flood recovery in the Central West.

