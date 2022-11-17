Western Advocate
Floods

HopeCare Bathurst's storage house has been destroyed by flood water

AM
By Alise McIntosh
November 18 2022 - 4:30am
Operations and welfare services manager of HopeCare Bathurst Elliot Redwin is remaining hopeful despite flood damage. Picture by Alise McIntosh

A CHARITY which feeds and clothes some of the city's most vulnerable people has had its supplies wiped out from flood waters which ravaged the city on Monday morning.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

