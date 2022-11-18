Western Advocate

Bathurst Cycling Classic scrapped due to financial losses

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 18 2022 - 7:00pm
The Bathurst Cycling Classic has been scrapped. Picture by Phil Blatch.

BATHURST Regional Council has cited financial losses as the reason behind the decision to scrap the Bathurst Cycling Classic.

