BATHURST Regional Council has cited financial losses as the reason behind the decision to scrap the Bathurst Cycling Classic.
The event, which was formerly known as the Blayney to Bathurst, or B2B, had been heavily impacted by COVID-19 in recent years, with limited numbers in 2020 and 2021 before it was cancelled in 2022.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said council decide to abandon the Bathurst Cycling Classic due to financial reasons, including the loss of a new promoter.
"We were losing money on the event and due to COVID it got suspended," he said.
READ MORE:
"We then had a promoter that was talking about coming on board to promote another event in place of that, which would be held around Mount Panorama.
"In the mean time, he did a couple of events when COVID when it was and it wasn't financially viable.
"He lost money, so he pulled out of that event and now we've pulled out of all events."
Cr Taylor said it's disappointing that the event had to be scrapped, but said council was left with no other decision.
"It's disappointing. It went on for some time but we were losing some considerable money," he said.
"COVID hit and after the promoter pulled out, so that was it basically."
The Bathurst Cycling Classic first started with a small number of riders more than 15 years ago and was organised and managed by local Rotary clubs with support from multiple community groups.
Bathurst Regional Council took over management of the event in 2016.
The event originally started in Blayney, hence the old B2B name, however, Blayney Shire Council opted to withdraw from the event from 2020.
Then Blayney councillor David Kingham said Bathurst Regional Council required a contribution of $50,000 for the event, however, he said the investment was not worth it.
"It's not starting in Blayney because Bathurst Regional Council wanted a contribution of $50,000 from Blayney Shire Council to keep it going," he told the Western Advocate in September, 2019.
"We thought, hang on, how many tourists are coming to Blayney for the event? Tourists are spending very little money in Blayney ... "
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.