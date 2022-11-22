THERE were plenty of happy faces at McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso on Saturday, November 19, supporting McHappy Day, but no one was happier than young Iydian Rue.
Each year, Iydian and her family look forward to heading to their local Maccas to support the Ronald McDonald House Charity, and this year she was extra excited after winning the lolly jar competition.
Each year on McHappy Day, $2 from every Big Mac goes towards Ronald McDonald House Charities to support families with sick children.
In addition to the usual fundraising, McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso had face painting, raffles and the lolly guessing game.
Iydian's mum Nardie Rue said it was very exciting when their guess of 120 was announced the as the winner, with the jar containing 118 lollies.
"She kept saying, 'I'm so happy,' and lollies are her most favourite thing in the whole entire world, it was the perfect win for her," Ms Rue said.
While everyone enjoyed celebrating McHappy Day, the initiative is to help a good cause and Ms Rue said she made sure Iydian knew why they were there showing support.
"We try and get down there every time they've got it. We know people who have used Ronald McDonald House and we know what it's like to have a sick child in hospital so we like to get behind the cause," Ms Rue said.
"Iydian understands the whole idea behind why we're there and what the cause it for. I think it's good that the kids are aware while they're putting money in the jar it's not just to win lollies, it's for a good cause."
With the Bathurst store decked out in Dr Seuss-themed decorations, and the Kelso store sporting a jungle theme, everyone enjoyed the day while supporting a good cause.
McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso marketing manager Nikita Williams said between the two stores they were able to raise over $10,000.
"The Bathurst store raised just over $5700, and the Kelso store raised $4900," she said.
"People were very happy to be involved. We also had a few councilors, so Warren Aubin and Andrew Smith came, and Sam Farraway came. They went through into the back cooking area and learnt how to make a Big Mac."
Ms Williams thanked everyone who supported McHappy Day and said the team is very thankful.
