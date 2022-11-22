Western Advocate
Good News

Thousands raised by McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso on McHappy Day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iydian Rue with her jar of lollies after winning the guessing game at McDonald's Bathurst on McHappy Day. Picture supplied

THERE were plenty of happy faces at McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso on Saturday, November 19, supporting McHappy Day, but no one was happier than young Iydian Rue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.