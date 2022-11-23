Supercars confirm date for the 60th Bathurst 1000

SUPERCARS has confirmed the date for the 2023 Bathurst 1000.
Next year's showpiece event at Mount Panorama, which will mark the 60th anniversary of the Great Race, will run for four days from October 5-8, with the main race on the Sunday, October 8.
The inaugural Gen3 Ford Mustang versus Chevrolet Camaro season will consist of 12 Supercars Championship rounds including two endurance races.
The season is expected to start on the streets of Newcastle from March 10-12 and finish on the streets of Adelaide on November 23-26.
"With the Camaro vs Mustang debut, the return of the Sandown 500 and our marquee event, the Repco Bathurst 1000, celebrating its 60th anniversary, 2023 is shaping as one of the most exciting in the history of our sport," Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.
"This year we have seen huge crowds return to our events and Adelaide is shaping as a spectacular finale for the Holden Commodore and Ford Mustang rivalry.
"We cannot wait to rollout out our Gen3 Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at Newcastle in March. What an amazing way to start the new chapter of racing for our sport."
The combined Dunlop Super2 and Dunlop Super3 Series which will feature ZB Commodores racing against Car of the Future Ford Mustangs will race on the support card at Newcastle, Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Mount Panorama and Adelaide.
Formats for each race of the 2023 Supercars Championship will be confirmed prior to the start of the 2023 Championship.
