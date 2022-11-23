Man busted behind the wheel soon after he polished off a number of beers blows into the mid-range

A 47-YEAR-OLD man has been fined after he was caught behind the wheel of a car soon after he polished off a number of Victoria Bitter beers.
Anthony Peter Riley of Balfour Street, Oberon, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Bathurst Local Court on November 16.
According to court documents, Riley was driving a black Mitsubishi Lancer along Littlebourne Street in Kelso at 3.54pm on September 17 this year when he was stopped for stationary breath testing.
While speaking to Riley, police noticed his breath smelt of intoxicating liquor, before he underwent a roadside test for alcohol, which was positive.
Riley was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he admitted to having three Victoria Bitter beers between 11.30am and 2.30pm.
While in custody, Riley submitted a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.106.
During sentencing, Riley's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Pahalawela, reminded the court it was not his client's manner of driving that caught the attention of police but rather it was a random test.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Riley had several prior speeding matters, including a high speed in 1995, and a low-range PCA in 2020, before he was convicted of the offence.
Riley was fined $1,000 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Riley must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
