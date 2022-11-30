Western Advocate

Upgrade on Great Western Highway modified following flooding

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 30 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
UPGRADE work on the Great Western Highway near Raglan was modified last week, as the Bathurst region was smashed by heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

