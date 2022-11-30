Upgrade on Great Western Highway modified following flooding

UPGRADE work on the Great Western Highway near Raglan was modified last week, as the Bathurst region was smashed by heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.
The $73 million project to upgrade the highway is expected to improve traffic flow through the eastern entrance to Kelso and improve safety by expanding the highway and shoulders to provide two lanes in each direction from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to east of Ceramic Avenue.
The project has faced multiple challenges from wet weather, not just earlier this month but throughout all of 2022 but thankfully nothing was damaged from the flooding last week.
"The project has faced the challenge of relentless wet weather events impacting the entire state, but no damage has been detected at the work site after recent rainfall apart from minimal damage to environmental controls," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Due to crews being diverted to essential road works in flood impacted areas, last week's work schedule was modified, particularly in relation to electrical and gas utility works.
"The recent announcement of $28 million in additional funding has meant we are progressing the upgrade with a heavy-duty asphalt pavement to provide a more resilient road surface, which will help limit the impacts of extreme weather.
"More than 22,000 tonnes of this surface will be installed by the end of the year.
"We will continue to face challenges caused by the weather and appreciate the patience of the community while we complete this work."
In terms of the overall project, earthworks from Napoleon Street to PJ Moodie Memorial Drive are nearing completion, with further work to take place in 2023 including the installation of stormwater drainage on the southern side of the highway, pavement upgrades and further landscaping.
Transport for NSW continues to work towards a December 2023 completion.
State roads within the Bathurst local government area, including the O'Connell Road, sustained scour damage which Bathurst Regional Council is responding to.
There was pavement damage on the Mitchell Highway at the Rocks which has since been fixed.
Other areas of the network have suffered deterioration after the rain event. Transport for NSW is monitoring and fixing where required.
