THIS September turned red for members of the Bathurst community, and in particular staff and students at Bathurst High, in an attempt to reach a $50,000 fundraising goal for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
This fundraiser was appropriately coined 'Redtember' by founder, and Bathurst High Principal Ken Barwick, who hoped to raise this $50,000 for the Central West Ronald McDonald House.
Throughout September, and the months following, Mr Barwick has been anxiously anticipating the total funds raised.
The tally has finally been officially calculated, and Bathurst High has surpassed all expectations, raising a whopping $51,048 for RMHC, which was handed over to RMHC staff on Thursday, November 24.
Executive officer for RMHC Central West Rebecca Walsh, said she was ecstatic with the final result.
"It's absolutely phenomenal the amount that's been raised by Bathurst High," she said.
"Thank you from Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, from our staff, our board and our families, for what the school and what Mr Barwick has done."
This amount equates to 370 room nights for a family to stay in the Central West house, which provides families with the security of knowing their needs will be catered for during a time of crisis.
"From a family's perspective, to know that they don't have to worry about a financial burden when they're coming ... takes that pressure off and enables families to be together in a time of crisis and close to the medical care that their child needs, and that is so vitally important," she said.
"Everything we do on a daily basis is wrapping a big warm hug around each of those families that come through our doors."
For Mr Barwick, the reality of his charitable pursuits really hit home following a visit to the Central West Ronald McDonald House.
"I got around and I had a look at the quality of the environment, and what's offered to people is just first class," he said.
"But it was on that day where, as I was leaving, there was a family staying there and they had cottoned on to who I was and what we were doing.
"This fellow stood up and he came over and he shook my hand and he thanked me and I got quite emotional because I thought he was so gracious of what we were doing for his family.
"I was really emotional at the time ... that one moment made me think, 'I'll keep doing this, and there's a reason why we do this.'"
Although Mr Barwick said that raising this money in something that is immensely important to him, another main goal is that he instils within his students a sense of generosity.
"I'm fully invested in RMHC and what they do, but I'm equally invested in growing kids and growing the concept of gratitude and empathy and mindfulness," he said.
"We try to get kids in school to think about others, other than themselves, and this really is an opportunity every year where the school and other schools can think about other kids and other families that need help.
"I think they're the best lessons that need to come out of this."
Though Mr Barwick said that he was stoked with the final result, he said that this provides the school with a challenge to beat the total funds raised in 2023.
"I'm super excited," he said.
"I'm excited that we got there, but also nervous because I'm such a competitive bugger that I'll have to beat it.
"I'm pleased we beat that target, but i'm pleased we only just beat that target because it gives us a chance to go better next year."
Despite feeling like this may be an ambitious task, Mr Barwick said he was up for the challenge.
"Bring on 2023," he said.
"It's one of the biggest years on record and we've got Redtember, we've got the Astley Cup 100 year celebration ... and if I get the people who are back in town to celebrate Astley Cup to consider helping young kids and families, well then that adds another string to our bow and we just continue to grow."
While no official target has been set for Redtember next year, Mr Barwick said that he was hopeful to reach up to $75,000.
The unofficially, official target for next Redtember is up to $75,000.
"If we can land in that zone, that's what I'm after," Mr Barwick said.
Mr Barwick and members of the student leadership committee all commended the efforts of the school and greater community, and expressed their gratitude.
"We couldn't have done it without the support of our community, particularly the Bathurst community who get behind our school and our kids ... thank you," Mr Barwick said.
