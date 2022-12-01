COMING to terms with what was, and what no longer will be, is the harsh reality for the Eugowra community, and the Lifeline Central West team are doing their bit to help the process.
When Lifeline Central West chief executive officer (CEO) Stephanie Robinson drove into what was left of Eugowra following the floods on Monday, November 14, she said it was heartbreaking.
The town as she knew it was gone.
"Look I remember the first time when you turn into what was this thriving little community covered in murals and so rich in history, to see that just looking like a war zone was quite surreal," Ms Robinson said.
The Lifeline Central West team arrived and set up a barbeque to cook for the Eugowra community.
However, their purpose isn't to act as caterers, it's to talk to people and help them through the trauma of losing everything.
Ms Robinson said the barbeque is a way of instigating these conversations.
"It works incredibly well," she said.
"We can really check how people are doing and support them."
Lifeline crews have been supporting community members from a number of other flood-stricken towns in addition to Eugowra, including Forbes, Molong and Cudal.
Ms Robinson said for many people it's the biggest trauma they've experienced in their lives.
Not only have people lost their homes and everything in them, but some people endured hours of clinging to trees or finding refuge on rooves before being rescued. And others lost loved ones.
Lifeline teams have been listening to people's stories and helping them work through their grief since the flooding event occurred.
Ms Robinson said they're there to help, and they're not going anywhere.
"We're going to continue but on a bit of a rolling roster of the different communities throughout the region, just to make sure that we can pick up anyone who's really struggling," Ms Robinson said.
"We don't just set up and expect people to come to us, we actually go out to individual homes and properties and do those check-ins.
"We do things like providing fuel vouchers, pick up essential items for people and that sort of thing. We build rapport with people so they then do trust us and talk to us."
Though the flood-affected towns, in particular Eugowa, are in a state of devastation, Ms Robinson said it was incredible to see how quickly people came together to help and the impact that had.
From people living locally, to residents of other towns donating their time and resources, Ms Robinson said it was amazing.
"The first weekend out there was nothing short of incredible," she said.
"The SES, the RFS, the rapid response team, the army, police, and volunteers from all over, whether they're family or just people who saw it on the news and went, 'I've got a truck, I've got a bobcat, I've got whatever, I'm just rocking up and helping'. The difference that happened over a weekend was amazing."
