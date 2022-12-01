New accommodation for women fleeing domestic violence

BATHURST is set to benefit from five new accommodations for women fleeing domestic violence.
The five refuges are a part of 39 new refuges being rolled out by the NSW Government, which will boost critical support services.
The new refuges will be delivered by Housing Plus in both Lithgow and Bathurst and once delivered, the new refuges will scale up vital support for women and children in the Bathurst electorate who are escaping domestic violence and abuse.
Housing Plus chief executive officer David Fisher said the announcement is a big milestone for the city.
"It's a really milestone for this city that we'll be able to have specific, purpose-built domestic family violence accommodation for women and children in Bathurst," he said.
"We will have five bedroom apartments and we're hoping to grow that to another seven in the coming months."
Mr Fisher said the new refuges are needed because of the increase of domestic violence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've seen an increase over the COVID period, which we've seen across the state," he said.
"The scale is unfortunately quite large. This big contribution will make a difference for those victims."
Bathurst MP and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the new refuges will keep the community safe.
"These homes provide greater capacity in our region for safe, private and independent living spaces for victim survivors and their children," he said.
"I don't want a single person in my electorate to be harmed by domestic and family violence, but until we can remove this scourge from our society, it is crucial we have supports in place for victims.
"these new refuges are funded through the largest investment in domestic and family violence supports in NSW history and will provide long-term infrastructure to support women and children escaping domestic violence.
The Bathurst refuge is currently under construction nearing complete with the Lithgow refuge to commence soon.
