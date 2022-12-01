Western Advocate

Bathurst to benefit from new accommodation for women fleeing domestic violence

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:59am, first published December 1 2022 - 6:30pm
New accommodation for women fleeing domestic violence

BATHURST is set to benefit from five new accommodations for women fleeing domestic violence.

