NSW Police confirm search for Esther Wallace has entered its third day

By Riley Krause
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
Esther Wallace was reported missing at around 8am on Wednesday after going bushwalking through Federal Falls.

The search for a woman who went missing at Federal Falls on the outskirts of Orange has officially entered its third day.

