Man who destroyed a phone because he wasn't given the code carried on 'like a child', court hears

A MAN'S "very childish" behaviour has cost him financially after he destroyed a mobile phone because he wasn't given the password.
Kelly Lewis, 25, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 of intimidation and destroying property after he entered pleas of guilty to the charges.
According to police documents tendered to the court for sentence, Lewis was messaging the victim about 1am on October 3 this year before they got into an argument about a mobile phone.
Following the verbal dispute, Lewis took the victim's phone off the bedside table and ran around the house to stop the victim from getting it back before he tossed it onto the road.
"You need to give me the code so I can have a look. If you don't give me the code, I'll smash it," Lewis said to the victim, according to the police documents.
Police said Lewis, while continuing to threaten the victim, picked the phone up and threw it on the roof moments before he left.
Police said they went to the address in West Bathurst about 9.30am where the victim told officers about the incident.
Police then went to a different location and spoke with Lewis, who said: "Technically it's my phone, it's in my name; other than that, yeah, I guess I broke the phone."
Lewis was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he participated in an electronic interview and made full admissions to the offences.
Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court during sentencing that his client - Lewis - was of the view the phone was his, despite gifting it to the victim at an earlier date.
"He accepts it wasn't the conduct he should've taken, but it occurred to his own property," Mr Kuan said.
"He's not planning to go anywhere near the victim."
Following Mr Kuan's submissions, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Lewis' behaviour as "very childish" given his age.
"Your brain should've developed by now so that you don't carry on like a child," Magistrate Ellis said.
Lewis was fined $800 for both offences.
