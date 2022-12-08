Western Advocate
Kelly Lewis convicted in Bathurst Local Court of intimidation and destroying property

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
Man who destroyed a phone because he wasn't given the code carried on 'like a child', court hears

A MAN'S "very childish" behaviour has cost him financially after he destroyed a mobile phone because he wasn't given the password.

