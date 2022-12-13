IT may not snow in town this December, but Bathurst has been gifted with a different kind of white Christmas - an albino wallaroo joey.
When two became one back in 2016, locals were concerned whether the rare breed would continue to grace Mount Panorama with its presence in the future.
But on a routine morning walk a few weeks ago, Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry noticed an extra pair of pink ears sticking up at him.
The albino wallaroo had had a baby.
"It was just one of those lucky things," he said.
"I was just walking around Mount Panorama like I do most mornings and recognised the wallaroo that's a resident there, then I saw a little joey next to it and I couldn't believe it had a bub.
"It's honestly so beautiful."
The mother's albino gene has shone through with the little joey, and Bathurst is once again home to two albino wallaroos.
Locals walking around the mount can keep lookout when they reach the top, with the adult wallaroo often sighted in the vicinity of the white Mount Panorama letters on the side of the hill.
The species is incredibly rare and Cr Fry said the town is very lucky to have just one, let alone two, albino wallaroo residents.
Mammologist Mark Eldridge told ABC News in 2017 that for every 50,000 to 100,000 animals there's only one white or albino kangaroo.
The mum and her new bub really add to the allure of Mount Panorama, and the joey is a very welcomed addition to the diverse habitat in the area.
"There's so much to do up there in terms of tourism and recreation," Cr Fry said.
"You have a big walk around the mount, nice views, cultural awareness via the Indigenous interpretation we have there, as well as really rare wildlife.
"I've seen some amazing birds up there too from time to time, it's a pretty cool little habitat."
