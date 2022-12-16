Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Faces in the crowd from the Christmas Riverside Markets

Updated December 16 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were plenty of people down at the Christmas Riverside Markets earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.