Faces in the crowd from the Christmas Riverside Markets

THERE were plenty of people down at the Christmas Riverside Markets earlier this month.
Held on Saturday, December 3, there was a great turnout at the markets, which are held at Berry Park, by the banks of the Macquarie River.
Did we get a snap of you? Have a look through and enjoy the pictures from Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch.
Donations collected at the entrance to the markets on the day went to supporting people in need within the Bathurst community.
