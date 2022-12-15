Western Advocate

Two-week closure of part of Blue Mountains rail line looks likely following derailment

By Damien Madigan
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 3:48pm
PART of the Blue Mountains rail line is likely to be closed over Christmas following a freight train derailment at Linden on December 14.

