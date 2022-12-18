Western Advocate

COVID cases on the rise in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo as Christmas nears

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:58pm, first published 12:00pm
Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday that there were indicators that showed the latest COVID wave had peaked across NSW. File picture.

WHILE a top health official believes NSW as a whole may have reached the peak of its latest COVID wave, cases in the region continue to rise.

