Western Advocate

The next steps for Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre project

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 18 2022 - 6:01pm, first published December 17 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre would look like from Howick Street.

NOW that Bathurst Regional Council has resolved to amend its Local Environment Plan (LEP) to accommodate the size of the proposed medical centre and car park, people may be wondering what's next for the development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.