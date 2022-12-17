NOW that Bathurst Regional Council has resolved to amend its Local Environment Plan (LEP) to accommodate the size of the proposed medical centre and car park, people may be wondering what's next for the development.
Council's decision on December 14 did not grant development consent for the $70 million project, which is a decision that has to be made at a state level.
Now that the LEP amendment has been adopted, council will forward the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) planning proposal to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) for gazettal.
The wording of the clause will be subject to parliamentary council wording to make sure it fits the statutes, which will take some time before gazettal can occur.
Council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, has laid out the next steps for the project.
"My understanding is that the medical centre proponents are approaching completion of their document bundle," he said.
"There's been no impediment to them lodging it, but I believe that the lodgement of the DA (development application) is imminent.
"It's state significant development. There are timeframes that the state imposes on itself to assess these things."
A detailed design of the BIMC building will become available at the DA stage.
Mr Southorn said there will need to be further public consultation in relation to the proposed development plans.
The DPE must exhibit a state significant DA for a minimum 28 days.
There will also be a referral to the state design review panel, which has already held a pre-lodgement meeting.
"Council will be invited to make its comments, and indeed to offer draft conditions of consent, even though the government of the state is the consent authority," Mr Southorn said.
No official timeframe has been given for when the DA could be determined.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
