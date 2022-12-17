AT this time of year, we say thank you to the dedicated group of people who work behind the scenes at 2MCE.
Senior technical officer Gary Sweetnam ensures our broadcast and studio equipment is operating smoothly and often comes up with creative solutions to quickly resolve unexpected technical problems.
2MCE's production assistant Adam Thompson produces many of the program promotions, station messages, and community service announcements you hear on air.
Adam and Gary also support the technical operations of National Radio News, which is heard by almost 100 stations across the country.
Our community radio officer Brett Van Heekeren works across sponsorship, production, and training. He brings a wealth of experience to the station and supports the development of community radio initiatives.
Administrative assistant Rhonda Hill is currently on long service leave, but when she is in the 2MCE office, she is the first point of contact at the station for our sponsors and members.
Rhonda also schedules the community announcements and sponsor messages you hear on air.
We are also supported at the university by teams in the Faculty of Arts and Education across administration and technical duties.
Thank you to everyone who has played a part in supporting the operations of the station during 2022.
SOME of our regular programs will be taking a break over the festive break and summer.
Community Drive will be presented weekly instead of daily for four weeks from December 19, with a special Friday summer edition.
In its place on Monday to Thursday, you'll hear specialist music programs from the Community Radio Network.
Visit 2mce.org for our latest program guide.
2MCE has launched a Community Radio Fund to support the operation costs of the station and to nurture new radio talent.
If you love 2MCE Community Radio, consider giving to the fund this festive season to support your local community radio station.
To give, visit csu.edu.au/2mcefund
