Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Watch

Construction under way on Bathurst stormwater harvesting project

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROUND has been broken at the main site of the Bathurst stormwater harvesting project, with Bathurst Regional Council hopeful that it will be operational by the end of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.