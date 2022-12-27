Western Advocate

Two-storey units approved to be added to existing Rocket Street complex

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 28 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four two-storey units have been approved to be built within an existing unit complex in the heritage conservation area.

AFTER initially refusing a development application in February, Bathurst Regional Council has now given the green light to plans for four two-storey units at 183 Rocket Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.