Western Advocate
Business

Café Viva welcomes experienced barista Moey Ayoubi to the team

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 29 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst barista Moey Ayoubi has taken on a management role with Café Viva. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

COFFEE enthusiasts will have likely encountered Moey Ayoubi at several cafés around Bathurst, and now they'll find him helping to lead the team at Café Viva.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.