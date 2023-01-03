FINISHING just three wins short of a Peter McDonald Premiership after a season of endless challenges left Bathurst Panthers coach Jake Betts motivated to take his team to the next level.
With the way that the Panthers lock steered his side around the park throughout 2022 there was little doubt that he would hold on to the top job in the year to come.
Betts was officially named as the Panthers first grade coach on Monday, along with coaches for reserve grade (Tyson Chapple and Michael Wicks), under 18s (Troy Meath) and senior league tag (Georgie Betts).
Panthers entered the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership with high expectations after winning the two previous Group 10 grand finals in 2018 and 2019.
However, it wasn't a great time for Betts' Panthers on the injury front throughout the 2022 season, and it was rare to see the same 1-13 taking to the field week to week.
Despite the troubles a young Panthers squad managed to get themselves into the finals series and won their opening game of that knockout phase against the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.
Although the season came to an end the following weekend against the Mudgee Dragons there was an upbeat atmosphere around the club, as they were all well aware of what they had to go through just to reach that point.
That's why Betts was offered the job again for the 2023 season almost immediately after their debut Peter McDonald Premiership campaign had come to a close.
With the full support of the dressing room behind him and the backing of club officials Betts was more than happy to start making plans for the team's next campaign.
While Betts' coaching announcement was made official on Monday it's a decision that's been locked in for some time.
"It was sorted out not long after the end of the season and the boys were pretty keen to go around again," Betts said.
"Danny [Dwyer, manager] and Dave [Hotham, president] approached me midway through the year and asked if I was keen to go again ... and we just pressed on from there.
"Having the year under my belt makes it a little bit easier but it's still a hard job, as anyone will tell you, but I feel like I'm more suited to it after that last season. That experience in the new comp means that we're not flying blind into this year.
"Not just worrying about myself was the biggest thing I had to learn in the job, but I had a great support base with Danny and Darrin [Fardell, football manager] and Dave Hotham."
Betts isn't just excited to see what his own team can achieve in 2023 but also the rest of the club.
"It's exciting to see a few new faces there coaching," he said.
"Troy's there in 18s and Chappo's going to help Wicksy out in 18s. We've all enjoyed the break but it's getting pretty close now and all the wheels are in motion."
Panthers' pre-season begins on January 17.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
