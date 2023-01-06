GET ready to grab your glitter, sashay in your sequins and rock the rainbow for this year's Bathurst Mardi Gras event.
On Saturday, February 18, Keystone 1889 will be hosting the inclusive LGBTQIA+ event, in conjunction with headspace Bathurst.
Following immense success in previous years, the event is set to be even more exceptional this year, and will see Bathurst-based drag queen Betty Confetti return as host.
"It's going to be bigger and better than we've had before," Ms Confetti said.
"We're actually doing a mini parade, which is really exciting, down some of the streets of Bathurst, and then we're coming here for a bit of a boogie and a bit of a party and then we'll have an adults only party.
"We're also doing a rainbow story time and adults trivia and bingo at the Bathurst Library on the seventeenth."
As well as feeling excited about the night as a whole, Ms Confetti said she was thrilled the be partnering with headspace Bathurst.
"We're really excited to partner with headspace as well for the family friendly part of the show," she said.
"So that ... obviously brings in a lot of aspects and families that have people in the LGBTQIA+ community."
This excitement was shared by Sam Bolt, headspace Bathurst community engagement coordinator, who said the event is yet another way in which headspace is helping to advocate for young people.
"The reason headspace plays such a big part in the event is because obviously a lot of the clients we see at headspace identify as LGBTQIA+ and in a lot of cases there's still the people who are still trying to figure out their own identity and come to terms with it," Mr Bolt said.
"Community events like these help them to realise that it's okay to be who you want to be and be your own identity."
Though Sydney is the home of Mardi Gras in Australia, and will this year be hosting the global WorldPride event, which has been staged since 2000, Mr Bolt said that Bathurst is definitely playing its part in regional pride.
"We've got a very strong LGBTQIA+ culture here in town and we very much bat above our weight in Bathurst with LGBTQIA+ culture," he said.
"There's a lot of people here who not-only identify but they also appreciate the culture and I think Bathurst is a perfect venue for this event."
The night will also feature an impressive line-up of drag entertainers, including karaoke queen Khora Night and king of dance Clint Taurus.
There will be two separate sessions, with a dry event for all ages to be hosted from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and an 18 plus event, which will be held from 8.30pm onwards.
The all-ages event is free, but there will be a $15 entry fee for the 18 plus event.
Tickets are essential and are available via Eventbrite, through Betty Confetti's social media page and the Keystone website.
