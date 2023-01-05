THE Royal Hotel Sofala is presenting the fourth annual 'Jerk Off', which will see mate against mate, and steak against steak in the original jerky making competition.
The 'Jerk Off' will take place on Australia Day from 10am, but competitors have until 12pm to enter their jerky into the event.
According to one of the event organisers Peter Gardiner, past events have been incredibly successful.
"Last year we had 86 entries," he said.
"We have live music, and last year they introduced yabby races, and that was really successful."
This year, the hotel is hoping that success continues, with yabby racing again being a spectacle for the day.
"There's yabby races, live music, a sausage sizzle, and there are markets in Sofala on the day," Mr Gardiner said.
"It's great family entertainment."
The jerky competition consists of five categories, with the winners of each category receiving prize money and the glory of victory.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"They have beef, lamb, goat, kangaroo and other, which can be fish, chicken, turkey, tadpoles, you name it," Mr Gardiner said jokingly.
"The winners receive $150 for first prize, $100 for second, and $50 for third, and that's for each category."
As well as the winners receiving the honour of the title, guests at the 'Jerk Off' will also have the opportunity to taste test some of the products, and even purchase some delicious jerky.
"The people that own the cafe across the road, Jason ... he's won it the past few years, and he makes a big batch of jerky and sells it," Mr Gardiner said.
"It's just a great day to come to Sofala."
This will be the fourth year that the Royal Hotel in Sofala will be hosting the competition, which was incepted by rather unconventional means.
"About four years ago, two locals were arguing about who made the best jerky, and that's where it started, in the pub," Mr Gardiner said.
"They had a competition and we just expanded on what they came up with."
Overall, Mr Gardiner said that he would recommend anyone and everyone head to Sofala for the day to see the competition.
"Everyone has a great day," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.