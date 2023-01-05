Western Advocate

The Royal Hotel Sofala is hosting the 'Jerk Off'; a jerky making competition on Australia Day

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
Councillor Benjamin Fry [right] enjoying last years winning jerky with the owners of the Rustic Cafe Sofala and winners of the competition. Picture supplied

THE Royal Hotel Sofala is presenting the fourth annual 'Jerk Off', which will see mate against mate, and steak against steak in the original jerky making competition.

