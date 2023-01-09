Western Advocate
Council

Warren Aubin says council needs to put own funds up despite $500M road repair program

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Warren Aubin still thinks council needs to put its own money into road repairs, saying the funding from the NSW government won't be enough. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

MILLIONS of dollars in funding for urgent road repairs is on the way for regional cities, but councillor Warren Aubin said it still won't be enough once it's shared between the various local councils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.