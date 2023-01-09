Western Advocate
Former Bathurst City skippers Joey Coughlan scores his first 50 for Orange CYMS

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:46am, first published 6:45am
Joey Coughlan notched his first 50 for CYMS during a victory over Rugby Union. Picture by Phil Blatch.

WHILE Orange CYMS have got the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket off to a flying start, star recruit Joey Coughlan hasn't had the individual success he would have liked - that was until Saturday.

