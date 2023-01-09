WHILE Orange CYMS have got the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket off to a flying start, star recruit Joey Coughlan hasn't had the individual success he would have liked - that was until Saturday.
The former Bathurst City skipper turned CYMS opening bat was averaging just 15 from his five BOIDC innings in season 2022/23 prior to Saturday's action.
He broke those shackles during a 13-run victory over Rugby Union in the first game back since the Christmas break, finishing with 74 from 87 balls.
"It was getting a little frustrating there, getting some starts and not going on with it," he said.
"Seventy is still not going on with it, but it was good to contribute for the boys."
Having lost the toss and been sent into bat, Coughlan was confident that whatever demons may lay in the pitch, wouldn't be awoken on the day.
"It was a bit of home ground experience there. I was talking to [CYMS captain Tom Belmonte] before the toss and I told him not to be too worried about what the pitch looked like, because that's just George Park," Coughlan added.
"It's always a bit fuzzy, a bit soft, but it still plays pretty well. It might be a bit tennis bally, but it won't have any of that sideways movement and that's exactly what unfolded."
Coughlan and opening partner Will Oldham got CYMS off to a good start, before knocks by Dave Neil (42) and Luke Hunter (40) helped the Orange outfit to 6-210 from its 40 overs.
"We have a really good relationship going at the top, on and off the field. We hang out all the time. All of our off field stuff is showing on the field," Coughlan said of his and Oldham's friendship.
"[Dave Neil] is a seasoned veteran. He knows his job and he knows his role. He doesn't overcomplicate things so I love watching him bat, he's top shelf.
"Young Luke Hunter, I've been pretty impressed with him this season. I've had the chance to bat with him a few times and he's starting to learn a bit more about the game of cricket, which is good to see."
Having to go at more than five runs an over to win the game, Rugby quickly fell to 3-24 in the chase.
Oliver Newton (69) got his side back on track and together with Flynn Taylor had the home side in a position where they needed 76 from the final 15 overs.
But despite injuring an ankle during his match-winning knock with the bat, the ball was thrown Coughlan's and he did the job for the green and golds, going for just 18 runs off his eight overs, while also picking up the valuable wicket of Newton.
Kayne Veney nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, but when he was caught behind for 33, Rugby were all out for 197 with 14 balls still in hand.
"I kept trying to reiterate that we need to bowl dot balls, build pressure. When you can have four back, do it and try to make them hit boundaries.," Coughlan added.
"I'm the third spinner in the team, so I'll do a job if required, but Al Dhatt and Rory Daburger are doing great jobs this season. I'm there to score runs, and finally I've got a few for the boys. It's nice to give back to the club that's been really good to me.
"Hopefully I can score a heap more in the back half of the season."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
