AN exciting and varied program of events has been put together for older members of the community to enjoy during the Bathurst Seniors Festival.
The festival, which will be held from February 1 to 12, is part of a statewide initiative that in 2023 is encouraging seniors to "celebrate together".
Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) president John Hollis, who is part of the organising committee, can remember when Bathurst held its first Seniors Festival.
He said there were around half a dozen events for people to attend. Now, the number sits at 30.
"It's grown tremendously," he said.
Bathurst Regional Council has received a grant from the NSW Government to assist in putting on the festival and various groups in the community have contributed to the program, including the CPSA, Evans Arts Council, Bathurst Seymour Centre, the Manning Aquatic Centre, and Miss Traill's House.
With so many involved in the planning, it will ensure that there is something to suit every senior, no matter their interests.
The first event on the program is a tour of the new Central Tablelands Collections Facility and the last is an open day at New Horizons.
In between the two are a range of cultural tours, exercises classes, concerts, morning and afternoon teas, and scenic drives to locations beyond Bathurst.
All of the events are either free or cost no more than $15, making them affordable for most people.
Mr Hollis said a lot of the events are quite popular, so it's important to book spots in advance by calling the phone numbers listed in the program.
Printed copies of the program are available from Bathurst Regional Council, at Bathurst Library, and at venues such as Bathurst Panthers and the RSL Club.
Digital copies can also be found online via council's website.
Mr Hollis said that it's important for seniors to get back out into the community and socialise after the last few years were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the festival is a great way to do that.
"It's surprising how it's documented that seniors through the COVID period have become very used to being at home by themselves and limited in their connection with the community," he said.
"They have to change their mood a lot to be prepared to get out and not be anxious about it, to reconnect."
