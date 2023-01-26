Western Advocate

Bathurst RSL Club chief executive officer Peter Sargent outlines concerns about mandatory cashless gaming card push

MW
By Matt Watson
January 27 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst RSL Club chief executive officer Peter Sargent.

WORK with us on gaming reform, don't impose it on us without consultation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.