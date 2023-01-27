ANOTHER Bathurst park is set to get an upgrade.
While work continues on the first stage of a multi-million dollar makeover for Centennial Park in central Bathurst, the NSW Government has announced a $25,000 boost for Cousens Park, between the Great Western Highway and the Macquarie River.
The park - where exercise equipment was installed in 2019 - features weathered and worn-out picnic tables and shelters, according to Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
He said the money will be used to upgrade the picnic facilities, including shelters for shade.
Mayor Robert Taylor welcomed the funding announcement.
"Our parks and gardens provide the community and visitors with space to relax and enjoy the outdoors," he said.
"The upgraded facilities will enhance Cousens Park."
Mr Toole said the $25,000 will come from the Community Building Partnership fund and the upgrade will be delivered by Bathurst Regional Council.
He said the Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it started in 2009 and applications for the 2023 program will open in May 2023.
Bathurst Regional Council accepted a tender to install exercise stations at Lions Berry Park and Cousens Park in June 2019, funded by a NSW Government grant of $100,000 and a $60,000 contribution by council.
At Centennial Park, meanwhile, additional funding has been committed for a second stage of work that will include new play equipment and accessible play elements, picnic shelters, various table and bench seating, barbecues, lighting, hardstand areas, path connections, tree planting, lawn sections and irrigation.
More information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program is available at www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
