Western Advocate

NSW Government commits $25,000 to Cousens Park upgrade at Bathurst

Updated January 27 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and mayor Robert Taylor at Cousens Park.

ANOTHER Bathurst park is set to get an upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.