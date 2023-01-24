Western Advocate

One option has a narrow lead after thousands of votes in tree box poll

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People can use the QR codes on the tree boxes to have their say on the future of the trees in the CBD. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

MORE than 29,000 votes have been received in an ongoing poll that will help determine what happens with the trees situated in plant boxes throughout the central business district (CBD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.