THE FUTURE of the multiple tree boxes around the CBD will be decided in the coming months.
Bathurst Regional Council is seeking feedback about whether to permanently plant the trees housed in pots or not and whether more trees and vegetation will be planted across the CBD.
The trees originally popped up around the CBD almost 18 months ago as a part of the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
Feedback opened last week and Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry said most feedback had been generally positive.
"They were a part of a grant awarded to council for temporary streetscape improvement, to test whether the community would get onboard if they were installed permanently," he said.
"Now it's come round to the point that we're seeking feedback from the community, to see if they want the streetscape beautified.
"The majority of community feedback is saying people want to see greener streetscapes. People have been saying they are happy where the trees are, as long as they don't affect parking and roads.
"I don't think people are against beautifying the CBD and having more vegetation and green spaces. It's just about the placement and where we can consult with the community, to make sure they're in the right spot."
Residents can submit their feedback via the QR codes attached to the tree boxes or my visiting council's website.
Mr Fry is mostly happy with the location of the boxes but he thought some should be changed.
"I'm happy with 90 per cent of where the trees are," he said.
"There is a particular one in a turning lane one that takes up a full carpark that I think could be changed. But mostly, I'm happy with how they are."
Get Hemmed's Leanne Siegert, who co-owns the clothing alteration service with her son Andrew Siegert, has seen the Streets as Shared Spaces program first-hand, with multiple tree boxes located outside her business on George Street.
She said the program has been a great idea.
"I think we need more green. There's a lot more shade and it looks so much better than having boring old bitumen," she said.
"Have a look at other places around the district like Orange - it's always so beautiful and green and it keeps everything cool.
"It's not taking up car places. Most of the trees have been planted in areas that didn't have existing carparks anyway."
She believes the program has enhanced the streetscape of George Street.
"I think it's enhanced it. It's sort of softened that hard exterior of the brick buildings and whatnot," she said.
Council originally secured a $767,884 grant from the NSW Government in 2020 to commence the program, before gaining another $500,000 earlier this year.
The NSW Government launched its $15 million Streets as Shared Spaces program in May 2020, as a pilot to enable improvements across NSW during COVID-19 and into the future.
