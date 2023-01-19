Learning, laughing and meeting new friends... U3A opens classes for 2023

LEARNING, laughing and meeting new friends.
That's just some of the benefits of being part of Bathurst's University of the Third Age (U3A).
U3A is a worldwide organisation open to anyone over 50 years of age and provides learning, creative and leisure opportunities in a friendly environment for people in their active retirement years, and on Wednesday, the Bathurst group held its annual sign up day.
U3A Bathurst's publicity officer, Peter Winter, said the group is about keeping members of the community active physically, mentally and socially, and Wednesday was about getting members engaged in this year's classes.
Deborah Stuart has been coming to U3A Bathurst for 14 years and was at Panthers on Wednesday signing up for 2023.
She said she first got involved in U3A to get out and get involved in the community.
"I decided I needed to do something. My husband had died, so I just thought, you know, get out and do some things."
She said she loves the classes and the companionship.
"I've met many new friends," she said.
In previous years Mrs Stuart has enrolled in three classes, but finds life is so busy she has cut back.
"This year I've cut it down. I used to do three a week now I'm doing two a week because I do other things [in the community] as well."
She said this year she is enrolling in metaphysics and philosophy, and in the past she has done psychology and current affairs.
She is glad that classes are back to normal after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID really messed it up. It's good to be somewhat normal again, it was a real mess," she said.
Mrs Stuart said she would recommend anyone thinking about joining U3A to do it.
"Definitely," she said. "It's great to meet new people."
Mr Winter agreed.
"It really is a great way to stay active physically, mentally and socially," he said.
He said the registration day had gone well, and the turnout was strong.
He said while some members register online, many like to come in person. He also said it's not too late to enroll.
"We can still have enrolments all through the year if necessary, it's just if you want access to particular activities, some of them fill up," he said.
He said the benefit of coming to the registration day was the chance to meet with facilitators and chat to them about their class, and also catch up with other members.
Mr Winter said his advice to members was to enjoy the year and stay active.
"That's the biggest thing about U3A, as we grow older is is important to maintain that sense of community, family. U3A is a big part of that," he said.
Mr Winter said the Bathurst group is quite big, currently having over 300 members, and in the years prior to COVID had a membership of up to 450 members.
"It's a not for profit group, which costs $40 to join and is open to everyone over 50," he said.
