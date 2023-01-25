AFTER a decade of lobbying, the Friends of Centennial Park can sit back and watch their dream become a reality.
Work recently commenced on the first stage of the redevelopment of the park and, in more good news, it was announced this month that the NSW government would be providing more than $887,000 for the second stage of the project.
The park has been a sad sight for years, offering little more than dirt cross paths and some aging play equipment for the surrounding residents.
The Friends of Centennial Park, a group of neighbouring community members, knew the park had more potential and united to campaign for improvements.
Bathurst Regional Council delivered a landscape design masterplan 2019 and now construction is finally under way.
Friends of Centennial Park member Peter Simmons was excited to see something happening at a park that is "very close to the hearts of so many people".
"Our mission has always been to maintain, to preserve and to enhance the park, as a park, and the developments that are going on are terrific," he said.
"We're excited by the improvements that are happening and we see a future of increased use and generations into the future really using this park as a green space."
He said there has been a lot of growth and, because of that, it was important for the South Bathurst area to have a large open space for families to use.
Since the Friends group formed in 2014, there have been some moments of doubt about whether or not an upgrade would happen, but the members have largely been confident they would achieve their goal.
"It has been a slow and deliberate process, but I think over the years we have developed confidence in that process and I think it's going well. It's probably the way it should be," Mr Simmons said.
Work is being carried out by Kingsline Pty Ltd.
Stage one includes minor earth works and site leveling, formalisation of the main cross paths, installation of an avenue of trees along the cross paths, irrigation for those trees, new park lighting to the cross paths, and park seating.
The second stage will see the delivery of new play equipment and accessible play elements, picnic shelters, various table and bench seating, barbecues, lighting, hardstand areas, path connections, tree planting, lawn sections and irrigation.
