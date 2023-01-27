COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin has vowed that Bathurst Regional Council will continue to increase enforcement and signage to tackle the off-leash dog problem in the city.
The issue has been one of his priorities in recent months after his own dog, a 13-year-old staffordshire bull terrier-cross, was allegedly approached and attacked by an unrestrained dog while out for a walk.
He brought a notice of motion to the September, 2022 ordinary meeting, which resulted in council resolving to increase awareness of the rules around restraining animals and to look at increasing the visibility of rangers.
While Cr Aubin has noticed fewer off-leash animals himself, he said it remains an issue in the community.
One particular area of concern, he said, is the walking path alongside the Macquarie River.
He was recently informed of an incident by a community member, who reported that they were approached by three large off-leash dogs while walking with their partner and their small dog.
They claimed the dogs were not under the control of their owner and said that the incident occurred after 8am, outside of the hours where it is permissible for dogs to be off leash.
Cr Aubin was told that the three off-leash dogs targeted the couple's small dog and became aggressive, at which point the small dog escaped its harness and ran off.
It is alleged that the larger dogs began barking and chasing the smaller dog, which, in an effort to escape, then jumped into the Macquarie River.
A passerby helped to get the smaller dog safely out of the water.
Cr Aubin said this incident highlights the importance of the message council is trying to convey about restraining dogs.
As a result of the incident reported to have occurred at the riverwalk, he said council rangers increased patrols around that area over the Christmas and New Year period.
"That was one really good thing that came out of that [incident], that the rangers are starting to look more intently at people that have their dogs off a leash," he said.
While it's a good start, the problem of off-leash dogs has not been resolved.
Cr Aubin said he also witnessed an incident where several dogs were let off the leash at the cemetery by their owner and, after chasing a kangaroo, began to harass other dogs being walked in the area.
Cr Aubin said the community can expect to see increased ranger activity in the community in 2023 to further enforce the rules.
"If owners are just letting them off willy-nilly and walking along, then they're going to get in trouble," he said.
"I don't care if the dog is the best-trained in the world ... dogs have to be kept on leashes."
He also said more signage will be installed around the city "imminently".
"That will warn of the consequences of your dog off a leash, the fines and that sort of thing. They're quite large," he said.
In Bathurst, owners can expect to receive a $1320 fine if their dog instigates an attack.
This penalty is applicable if their dog rushes at, attacks, bites, harasses, or chases any person or animal.
People can also be fined $330 if a dog is not under control in a public space.
"That would be enough for me to keep my dogs on a leash, for sure, and other people should be taking heed," Cr Aubin said.
