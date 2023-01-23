Technical, talented and tenacious are the words that come to mind when you think of Kieran Lindsay.
He's a 24-year-old Bathurst native who, during his seven years of studying at the University of Technology Sydney, has made leaps and bounds in the world of tech by creating a "revolutionary" Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform.
Born out of a desire to combine his two life goals - to be an academic and build a startup - Mr Lindsay, after eight months of "a lot of work" between his full time job as a business consultant, created AcademicID; a platform where academics and students can find research in one click.
"With the world's most advanced search engine for finding experts by actual expertise, we're revolutionising the way industry finds and connects with academic experts," Mr Lindsay said.
"The main tool is our AI research assistant. For each request, Minerva - our assistant - does a search of over 200 million academic papers and returns them to the user, who can verify the information. It speeds up the process immensely.
"There's also tools for academics to track how their careers are going, and similarly, there are tools for those outside of academia, such as journalists who might be looking for an expert opinion."
During his education at Bathurst Public School and Bathurst High School, Mr Lindsay - who was a captain in his final years of schooling - never had a profession in mind but knew he wanted to make his mark.
"I would like to think my younger self is somewhat happy that I've remained ambitious and achieved what I've achieved," he said.
Mr Lindsay gave a piece of advice for those in Bathurst who may find themselves in similar situations or be unaware of their potential.
"Stay ambitious. There are so many opportunities out there, you might not see them, but if you've got the ambition, no matter where you're from you can achieve it," he said.
