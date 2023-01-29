THREE new homes will be the next stage of the expansion of Glenray Village at Kelso.
The not-for-profit has welcomed the recent completion of two new homes at the village - the four-bedroom group home Casuarina and the one-bedroom unit Gungarra - and is now looking ahead to its next project.
"There will be two more homes that will be very similar to Casuarina - four-bedroom homes - and then the final home will be an independent living model where it will have three independent living units for people who are a little bit more able-bodied and don't need the full-time care," Glenray general manager Kath Graham said.
Ms Graham said the DA had been approved for the three new homes (which will make 11 group homes at the site), but a few modifications would be needed to it.
"Even from this building [Casuarina], there are things that we continue to learn," she said.
"We want them to be approved through SDA, which is Specialist Disability Accommodation, and there are just a few modifications that we want to do to that DA, but we're expecting to start building those [the three new houses] this year."
Ms Graham said Glenray also has a property in Brilliant Street that the organisation bought recently.
"Not all people want to live in a village-style setting. They want to have that choice and control - they want to live in town," she said.
"We purchased a property not last year, but the year before, and we are just looking at some concept designs there and having an assessor come and have a look at our concept designs and get that in to council as well to get that approved so that there are other choices."
Ms Graham said Glenray was well set up for further expansion for Glenray Village, which is off Marsden Lane, not far from the Trinity Heights shops, and has views back towards Bathurst and Mount Panorama.
"We own all the land going down on to Gilmour Street [from Glenray Village] as well," she said.
"And we are looking at what the possibilities are for us in the future. We are working with an architect at the moment to come up with a concept design.
"What does that mean for Glenray? What does that mean for people with disabilities in the future?"
She said part of those discussions would be examining the future of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and SDA accommodation requirements and trying to foresee what people will want from accommodation provided by Glenray.
"We're pulling all of that data together to make sure that, whatever we do build down there [the land between the current Glenray Village and Gilmour Street], it does meet the needs of the community and people with disabilities," she said.
"We don't want to just go and build anything."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.