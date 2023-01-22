BATHURST City met on minor resistance on their path towards the second round of the Western Zone Club Knockout on Sunday at George Park 1.
Returning to the same venue that they played their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket round game just a day earlier, Redbacks utilised their ground knowledge and strong bowling lineup to record an eight wicket victory.
Bathurst City found little resistance on their way to chasing down the Valleys' total of 84, doing so in just under 15 overs.
Connor Whale was the best of the Redbacks squad, with figures of 5-25, while fellow opening bowler Liam Cain also had a great day with 3-33.
With the bat Redbacks skipper Cohen Schubert looked to get the job done quickly as he raced to 41, before Muditha Adikari (18) chimed in and ended the game with a boundary.
Schubert said, outside of letting Cowra nab a couple of late runs, it was a strong game for his side.
"We had a great day in the field. It was pretty smooth sailing for the most part but we did have them at 8-54 at one stage before we let them get away a little bit towards the end," he said.
"But our bowlers bowled well, bowled tight lines and did a great job.
"Jaidyn Hutchings took a couple of good screamers in the field, Connor Whale got a five-for and Liam Cain bowled nice and tight for us. Everyone did such a good job for us and I'm really proud of them."
Whale and Cain were all over Valleys from the outset, finding wickets two through five at the cost of just four runs.
The first of that bunch was the wicket of Jacob McNaught (18), whose dismissal started the beginning of the end for the Cowra batting order.
Six of the Valleys team members were out for two or less.
At one stage Redbacks looked like they'd have Cowra out for less than 60 but late efforts from Joe Waters (19) and Riley Marsh (14) gave the hosts a little extra to chase.
Schubert hit seven boundaries on his way to a quick 41 and fellow opener Callum Baker went for nine.
Those would be the only wickets Valleys would leave Bathurst with.
Adikari and Blake Kreuzberger (7 not out) completed the job.
