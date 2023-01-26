'Don't test the police': Grandfather given stern warning after driving with drugs while on parole

A GRANDFATHER has been told not to test the police after the court heard he self-medicates with illegal drugs because prescribed medicine makes him feel like a "zombie".
Stephen Shaun Jenkins, 40, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.
According to court documents, Jenkins was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Navara utility heading along Alpha Street about 5.15pm on October 6 last year when he was stopped by police for random testing.
After police introduced themselves, Jenkins was subject to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
The court heard during sentencing that Jenkins is on parole until the end of the year, and had "smoked a joint" the day before the offence occurred.
"He has tried other medication [for post traumatic stress disorder] but it makes him feel like a zombie," Jenkins' Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, said during his submissions.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Jenkins nor to "test the police" after she convicted him for the charge and disqualified him from driving for three months.
